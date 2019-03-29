Two more months of closures on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We now have a new timeline for bridge repair on I-10 East over the San Jacinto River.It could be another two months before the bridge completely reopens. Early in February, a barge smashed into the bridge, causing damage to the structure.ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with TxDOT yesterday, and they said an $810,000 contract has been awarded for repair work.The contractor has until mid-April to gather materials and begin.Once they get going, it will likely be another four to six weeks before it's finished. Right now, two lanes remain closed.