Submit your suggestions for improvements to Highway 3 in southeast Houston

Your suggestions welcome to improve Highway 3

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You have the chance to weigh in on proposed improvements to Highway 3.

It's a major thoroughfare through much of the southeast side, and an alternate route to the Gulf Freeway.

The City of Houston hopes to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes between Brookglen Drive and the Harris/Galveston County line.

The meeting will be held at the City of Webster Civic Center, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on September 25, at 311 Pennsylvania Avenue, Webster, Texas, 77598.

Comments may also be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Houston District Office, Director of Advanced Transportation Planning, P.O. Box 1386, Houston, Texas 77251-1386; or via email to SH3AccessManagement@txdot.gov. Please reference Project No: 0051-02-104.

Written comments must be postmarked or submitted electronically by Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

