What to know for traffic and parking ahead of Freedom Over Texas

Road closures are already in place around the event, reopening on Friday, July 5 at 2 p.m.
- Allen Parkway ramps to and from I-45 are shut down
- Allen Parkway inbound at Bagby and outbound at Taft
On July 4, additional closures will block traffic between 5-10:30 p.m.
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh and outbound at Bagby
- The inbound Allen Parkway closure will extend to Waugh
Event parking is available at paid surface lots and Theater District Garage, and Hobby Center. Ride Share drop off and pickup is on Smith, between Walker and Dallas.
Here's the full list of street closures, days and times.