What to know for traffic and parking ahead of Freedom Over Texas

Allen Parkway ramps to and from I-45 are shut down

Allen Parkway inbound at Bagby and outbound at Taft

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh and outbound at Bagby

The inbound Allen Parkway closure will extend to Waugh

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get set for Citgo Freedom Over Texas July 4th festivities at Eleanor Tinsley Park!Road closures are already in place around the event, reopening on Friday, July 5 at 2 p.m.On July 4, additional closures will block traffic between 5-10:30 p.m.Event parking is available at paid surface lots and Theater District Garage, and Hobby Center. Ride Share drop off and pickup is on Smith, between Walker and Dallas.