What to know for traffic and parking ahead of Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get set for Citgo Freedom Over Texas July 4th festivities at Eleanor Tinsley Park!

Road closures are already in place around the event, reopening on Friday, July 5 at 2 p.m.
  • Allen Parkway ramps to and from I-45 are shut down
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Bagby and outbound at Taft

On July 4, additional closures will block traffic between 5-10:30 p.m.
  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh and outbound at Bagby
  • The inbound Allen Parkway closure will extend to Waugh

Event parking is available at paid surface lots and Theater District Garage, and Hobby Center. Ride Share drop off and pickup is on Smith, between Walker and Dallas.

Here's the full list of street closures, days and times.
