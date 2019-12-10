Houston's busiest street to be repaved

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another major thoroughfare for Houston is about to undergo a big construction project in 2020.The Texas Department of Transportation is set to resurface Westheimer between Dairy Ashford and the IH-610 West Loop.The project is part of maintenance which happens statewide on a regular basis.TxDOT says the project is scheduled to begin in March and could likely take several months. However, much of the construction will happen at night.TxDOT hopes to put only one section of Westheimer under construction at a time to reduce the disruption for west side commuters.Specific dates and locations for construction closures have yet to be announced.