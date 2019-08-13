Houston to end traffic deaths by 2030, mayor vows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is doubling down on making streets safer in Houston.Turner is expected to sign a Vision Zero Executive Order, which sets a commitment to ending traffic deaths in the city by 2030.The order requires the collaboration and leadership of city departments, public and private agencies, non-profiting groups and the community to develop a comprehensive and holistic Vision Zero strategy.The signing ceremony was held at the Julia Ideson Library. The mayor was surrounded by other city officials who also committed to ending traffic deaths.