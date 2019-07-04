Traffic

Houston is one of the riskiest cities to drive on July 4th

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ranks as one of the riskiest cities to drive in during the 4th of July holiday.

A new study by transportation analytics company Lytx ranked the top 10 most dangerous cities.

Houston made the list at No. 8, but it wasn't the highest Texas city featured. Dallas is also named on the list at No. 6.

The full ranking are:
  1. Newark, New Jersey
  2. Baltimore, Maryland
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Los Angeles, California
  5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  6. Dallas, Texas
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. Houston, Texas
  9. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  10. Bethlehem, New Jersey


The survey also says the riskiest time to drive is early morning, between the hours of 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The insights are derived from Lytx's clients including public and private fleets in the trucking, waste, transit, government, construction, and field services industries.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

RELATED:
Study: Most congested roads in Texas are in Houston
5 Houston roads named 'most dangerous to drive' in new listing
Houston ranked No. 22 for aggressive driving: study
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichouston4th of julyjuly fourthjuly 4thstudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News