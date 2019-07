Houston is one of the riskiest cities to drive on July 4th

Newark, New Jersey Baltimore, Maryland Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Houston, Texas Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Bethlehem, New Jersey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ranks as one of the riskiest cities to drive in during the 4th of July holiday.A new study by transportation analytics company Lytx ranked the top 10 most dangerous cities.Houston made the list at No. 8, but it wasn't the highest Texas city featured. Dallas is also named on the list at No. 6.The full ranking are:The survey also says the riskiest time to drive is early morning, between the hours of 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.The insights are derived from Lytx's clients including public and private fleets in the trucking, waste, transit, government, construction, and field services industries.