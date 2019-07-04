Houston is one of the riskiest cities to drive on July 4th

A new study by transportation analytics company Lytx ranked the top 10 most dangerous cities.
Houston made the list at No. 8, but it wasn't the highest Texas city featured. Dallas is also named on the list at No. 6.
The full ranking are:
- Newark, New Jersey
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Chicago, Illinois
- Los Angeles, California
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Dallas, Texas
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Houston, Texas
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Bethlehem, New Jersey
The survey also says the riskiest time to drive is early morning, between the hours of 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The insights are derived from Lytx's clients including public and private fleets in the trucking, waste, transit, government, construction, and field services industries.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
