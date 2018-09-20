DUMMY PASSENGER;CAN’T FOOL US. Shame on you. Then you try to tell our Officer ’there’s No room‘ for your VENOM look a like doll?! Riiiiiight. We like Marvel characters too but don’t pretend like you’re not trying to cheat the system.... here’s your CARPOOL ticket. pic.twitter.com/wcYQcPqqf5 — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) September 13, 2018

Plenty of people have probably thought about it, and one driver in the Bay Area decided to do it: use a dummy to get in the carpool lane.The California Highway Patrol was not fooled and not amused.The CHP posted a photo on Twitter, along with the driver's supposed excuse. The driver is accused of claiming that the doll is of the Marvel character "Venom" and there was no place else to put it.The agency tweeted, "DUMMY PASSENGER; CAN'T FOOL US. Shame on you."The driver was given a $400 ticket.