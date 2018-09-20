TRAFFIC

Highway patrol catches driver using dummy to get in carpool lane

Plenty of people have probably thought about it, and one driver in the Bay Area decided to do it: use a dummy to get in the carpool lane.

By ABC7.com staff
The California Highway Patrol was not fooled and not amused.

The CHP posted a photo on Twitter, along with the driver's supposed excuse. The driver is accused of claiming that the doll is of the Marvel character "Venom" and there was no place else to put it.

The agency tweeted, "DUMMY PASSENGER; CAN'T FOOL US. Shame on you."

The driver was given a $400 ticket.
SEE ALSO: 'Cracking down on dummies': Woman caught in HOV lane with mannequin
