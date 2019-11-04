Here's how the METRONext bond means to impact your area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, drivers will get the chance to vote on the METRONext bond, which would help fund transportation improvements over the next 20 years.The bond calls for $3.5 billion, but there will be no additional or increased taxes. Instead, the bond will be funded with federal matching dollars and local funds.Some of the proposed improvements include expanded park and rides, upgraded transit centers, more two-way HOV lanes, a 16-mile light rail and expanding the bus rapid transit.On the westside of Houston, METRO proposed a 4.5 mile extension of the two-way HOV lanes from Westgreen to Katy Mills on I-10.They're also planning to add a transit center near the City Centre and two park and ride facilities at Westgreen and Katy Mills.In the Cy-Fair area, plans would include a new park and ride facility at Fairfield and three park and ride facilities along TX-249 in the Boudreaux area. A transit center will also be added in Willowbrook.In Spring and Klein, the improvements would include extending the I-45 two-way HOV lanes all the way to Springwoods Village, and creating a new bus rapid transit line at the North Shepherd park and ride.