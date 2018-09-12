TRAFFIC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We all know that wet weather can delay your plans, and the same is true for roadwork. So we checked in with TxDOT to see if this rain is slowing down construction projects around town.

Last weekend, TxDOT had to cancel plans to shut down both directions of US-290 because of the rain.

Crews planned to stripe the reconstructed lanes near Beltway 8, and the road has to be dry for the material and paint to adhere.

The closure was postponed to this weekend, but with rain in the forecast, TxDOT officials said they will make the call on Thursday on whether they can stripe this weekend.

We also checked in on the 288 toll project.

So far, none of the lanes in the construction zone near 610 and Beltway 8 have flooded, but crews have had to adjust the time for overnight construction.

The whole project is still on track to open on time late next year.

The City of Houston and METRO have not reported any delays that will impact the schedule of road projects, but they are monitoring flood-prone areas for high water spots.

