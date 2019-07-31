Traffic

Major closure on the Southwest Freeway this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend closure is so going to be so big that we're telling you about it days in advance.

Drivers on Houston's southwest side near the Galleria, West University and Bellaire can expect significant delays this weekend, as construction crews close the Southwest Freeway outbound at the West Loop.

TxDOT continues its work at the busy interchange, closing the southbound lanes this weekend as crews conduct foundation work for one of the new connector ramps.

While TxDOT says police officers will be onsite to help with traffic control, expect delays. The closure will detour all US-59 southbound traffic to the IH-610 West Loop from Friday, August 2 at 9 p.m. to Monday, August 5 at 5 a.m.

The seven-year construction project has a goal of widening the connector ramps at that interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructiontrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
Astros trade for former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke: Report
Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado
HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms expected Wednesday
What is polypropylene?
Show More
Wealthy parents giving up custody of kids for financial aid
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, California
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Mom suing apartments for $25M after son with autism drowned
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
More TOP STORIES News