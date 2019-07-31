Major closure on the Southwest Freeway this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend closure is so going to be so big that we're telling you about it days in advance.Drivers on Houston's southwest side near the Galleria, West University and Bellaire can expect significant delays this weekend, as construction crews close the Southwest Freeway outbound at the West Loop.TxDOT continues its work at the busy interchange, closing the southbound lanes this weekend as crews conduct foundation work for one of the new connector ramps.While TxDOT says police officers will be onsite to help with traffic control, expect delays. The closure will detour all US-59 southbound traffic to the IH-610 West Loop from Friday, August 2 at 9 p.m. to Monday, August 5 at 5 a.m.The seven-year construction project has a goal of widening the connector ramps at that interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.