Major construction project planned for FM-565 in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT is seeking your opinion on plans to update a major corridor located east of Baytown in Chambers County.
Crews are planning to update FM-565 between State Highway 99 and FM-146, which is about a three-mile stretch of the current two lane road.
TxDOT plans to widen FM-565 to a four-lane divided suburban road, add a center two-way, left turn lane and build a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad to improve safety, congestion and keep emergency vehicles moving through the area.
The project is in the early design phases, and construction is not scheduled to begin until 2022.
The state has not yet scheduled any public meetings, but they are seeking feedback on the project until Sept. 6.
If you have any question or thoughts about the project, visit the website.
