Harris County toll roads no longer free starting Wednesday

Continue to use the lanes you normally use. Cash will not be accepted at booths, but drivers should still use those lanes. All you have to do is simply drive through and pay later for tolls only, with no fees.

Drive through and pay the toll online at hctra.org/MissedAToll Only tolls are due, with no additional fees.

If a customer is unable to go online, a bill will sent in the mail for the tolls to the registered owner associated with the vehicle license plate per Texas Department of Motor Vehicle (TxDMV) records.

EZ TAG stores remain closed but drivers can call or email for assistance. For contact information check hctra.org/home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Toll Road Authority will start collecting tolls again starting on Wednesday, April 29.The Commissioners Court suspended tolls in March due to the COVID-19 health emergency, but has since agreed to resume collecting tolls from drivers.EZ TAG lanes will operate as normal. In order to promote "hands-free" transactions, HCTRA has these instructions for drivers who use the cash lanes: