Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop on I-10

The deputy had pulled over a driver on I-10 at Mason Road when a big rig crashed into his parked patrol vehicle and the other driver's car.
The deputy dodged out of the way and reportedly suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Some eastbound lanes are blocked during the investigation.
BREAKING: A deputy conducting a traffic stop on I-10 at Mason Rd. suffered an apparent minor elbow injury while dodging this 18-wheeler that crashed into his parked patrol vehicle and another car. Please make way for first responders on our roads. #hounews #houtraffic #lesm pic.twitter.com/bJ3FUL0d4a— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 27, 2019
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.