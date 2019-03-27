Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop on I-10

BREAKING: A deputy conducting a traffic stop on I-10 at Mason Rd. suffered an apparent minor elbow injury while dodging this 18-wheeler that crashed into his parked patrol vehicle and another car. Please make way for first responders on our roads. #hounews #houtraffic #lesm pic.twitter.com/bJ3FUL0d4a — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy narrowly escaped serious injury during a midday traffic stop.The deputy had pulled over a driver on I-10 at Mason Road when a big rig crashed into his parked patrol vehicle and the other driver's car.The deputy dodged out of the way and reportedly suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.Some eastbound lanes are blocked during the investigation.