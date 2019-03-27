Traffic

Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop on I-10

Deputy's vehicle struck by 18-wheeler during traffic stop on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy narrowly escaped serious injury during a midday traffic stop.

The deputy had pulled over a driver on I-10 at Mason Road when a big rig crashed into his parked patrol vehicle and the other driver's car.

The deputy dodged out of the way and reportedly suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Some eastbound lanes are blocked during the investigation.



Deputy-involved crash on Katy Freeway eastbound at Mason.



