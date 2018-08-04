TRAFFIC

Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp scheduled to open this weekend

Downtown commuters, a brand-new exit ramp from the Gulf Freeway is back open!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers heading to downtown are about to see a little more traffic relief!

TxDOT says the popular St. Joseph/Pease exit from the Gulf Freeway is finally open. The ramp opened Saturday morning, ahead of schedule.


Now TxDOT says construction crews can focus on finishing work at Cullen.

Also, they are waiting for important construction materials to arrive to begin work on the southbound exit ramp from the Gulf Freeway to the Southwest Freeway and 288. TxDOT was hoping to demolish and begin work on that ramp in October, but crews now have the work scheduled to begin, tentatively, in January of next year.

