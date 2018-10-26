From cell phone distractions to new vehicle technologies, driving has changed a lot since our parents taught us. So how do you really know when your teen is ready to hit the road on their own?
AAA Texas says car crashes remain the leading cause of death and injury for teens living in the U.S., so they offer these guidelines:
Start with low risk situations: Consider using spots, like an empty parking lot, before you move to more challenging driving conditions like the highway, driving at night, or bad weather.
Practice adjusting speed: Based on three important factors: visibility, amount of traffic, and road conditions like curves.
AAA recommends 100 hours of supervised practice: Before your child drives alone, make sure they have plenty of practice on different routes during your practice sessions.
Allow no more than one non-family passenger under the age of 20: Once they're driving solo, restrict passengers during the first 6 months to help your new driver maintain focus.
