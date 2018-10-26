TRAFFIC

Guidelines for teaching your teen how to drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Guidelines for teaching your teen how to drive

By
From cell phone distractions to new vehicle technologies, driving has changed a lot since our parents taught us. So how do you really know when your teen is ready to hit the road on their own?

AAA Texas says car crashes remain the leading cause of death and injury for teens living in the U.S., so they offer these guidelines:

Start with low risk situations: Consider using spots, like an empty parking lot, before you move to more challenging driving conditions like the highway, driving at night, or bad weather.

Practice adjusting speed: Based on three important factors: visibility, amount of traffic, and road conditions like curves.

AAA recommends 100 hours of supervised practice: Before your child drives alone, make sure they have plenty of practice on different routes during your practice sessions.

Allow no more than one non-family passenger under the age of 20: Once they're driving solo, restrict passengers during the first 6 months to help your new driver maintain focus.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingteenagersteenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
Giant runaway spool sideswipes driver on I-10
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
More Traffic
Top Stories
54-mile coastal spine proposed to protect Galveston-Houston area
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
Sunny skies headed out way this weekend
Voting machine anxiety
Constable launches investigation into fake paper license plates
Infant taken by Life Flight after car crash in Friendswood
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
Show More
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend
The best weather weekend since April
CSI fired for mishandling evidence in sex assault cases
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
More News