Grand Parkway tolls are going to cost you a little more starting Jan. 1

Drivers, you'll have to pay a little more soon if you take the Grand Parkway.Starting Jan. 1, 2020, tolls will increase two percent, a change approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its meeting last Thursday.In 2012, the commission approved a state policy that allowed for the tolls to increase 2% annually.That means starting at the beginning of next year, many drivers will see an increase of a few cents.For example, 2-axle vehicles that enter or exit at Franz Road and West Road will pay a penny more. If you're tolling point is the Mainlane Plaza south of FM 529, your price will go up four cents, from $2.12 to $2.16.This increase affects the following portions of the toll road:Segment D of the Grand Parkway in Harris County. The tolling point is Colonial Parkway.Segment E, which is between I-10 and Highway 290 on the west side of Houston.Segment F1, which is between Highway 290 to Highway 249.Segment F2, which is between Highway 249 to I-45.Segment G, which is between I-45 to Highway 59.Segment H, which opens by Spring 2022, and includes entrance and exit ramps at Kingwood Drive, FM 686 and FM 1960.Segment I-1, which opens by Spring 2022, and includes entrance and exit ramps at FM 1413 and SH 146.The existing toll points of Segment I-2A, which is from I-10 south to Fisher Road in Chambers County.Segment I-2B, which opens by Spring 2022 and includes entrance and exit ramps at Kilgore Road.You can compare the 2019 rates to the 2020 rates listed in the commission's report