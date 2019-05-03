GOOD NEWS: I-45 North HOV lanes set to open this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With so many festivities happening in Houston this weekend, be sure to have a designated driver if you plan to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, Rockets game or Cinco de Mayo.
Also, be on the lookout for the following closures:
I-45
The northbound lanes from Spring Stuebner to SH-99, Grand Parkway will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.
US-290
Four outbound lanes from Gessner to Beltway 8 will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.
Westpark Drive
All eastbound and westbound lanes from the 610 West Loop to South Rice will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.
I-45 North HOV:
The HOV lane will be open to inbound traffic on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 4 to July 28. There will be no minimum occupancy required.
Cinco De Mayo Parade:
On Saturday, the Cinco de Mayo parade will begin on Texas at Hamilton and Congress from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Staging for the parade will begin at 8 a.m.
