Traffic

GOOD NEWS: I-45 North HOV lanes set to open this summer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With so many festivities happening in Houston this weekend, be sure to have a designated driver if you plan to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, Rockets game or Cinco de Mayo.

Also, be on the lookout for the following closures:

I-45
The northbound lanes from Spring Stuebner to SH-99, Grand Parkway will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.

US-290

Four outbound lanes from Gessner to Beltway 8 will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.

Westpark Drive

All eastbound and westbound lanes from the 610 West Loop to South Rice will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.

I-45 North HOV:

The HOV lane will be open to inbound traffic on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 4 to July 28. There will be no minimum occupancy required.

Cinco De Mayo Parade:

On Saturday, the Cinco de Mayo parade will begin on Texas at Hamilton and Congress from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staging for the parade will begin at 8 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncinco de mayoroad safetyroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News