GOOD NEWS: I-45 North HOV lanes set to open this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With so many festivities happening in Houston this weekend, be sure to have a designated driver if you plan to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, Rockets game or Cinco de Mayo.Also, be on the lookout for the following closures:The northbound lanes from Spring Stuebner to SH-99, Grand Parkway will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.Four outbound lanes from Gessner to Beltway 8 will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.All eastbound and westbound lanes from the 610 West Loop to South Rice will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.The HOV lane will be open to inbound traffic on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 4 to July 28. There will be no minimum occupancy required.On Saturday, the Cinco de Mayo parade will begin on Texas at Hamilton and Congress from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.Staging for the parade will begin at 8 a.m.