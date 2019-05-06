East Freeway at San Jacinto River now open

I-10 westbound at San Jacinto River

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What a relief for eastside drivers! TxDOT has announced that I-10 westbound over the San Jacinto River is now open.It was closed down to just two lanes for repairs in recent months after a barge ran into the I-10 bridge, severely damaging it. An $810,000 contract has been awarded for repair work.TxDOT said it had to close I-10 westbound down to one lane for re-striping before the following locations opened Monday morning for rush hour.: