4 lanes of I-69 in Fort Bend Co. to open in November

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend drivers, good news!TxDOT says there's going to be some relief soon if you travel through the I-69 widening project.The project broke ground in 2014 between State Highway 99 in Sugar Land and Reading Road in Rosenberg. The goal of the project is to widen I-69 to four lanes in each direction and add an HOV lane and continuous frontage roads in each direction.TxDOT says design and utility issues have pushed back the completion date for the highway, but all lanes should open in November and the entire project should be completed by January.