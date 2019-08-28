Traffic

4 lanes of I-69 in Fort Bend Co. to open in November

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend drivers, good news!

TxDOT says there's going to be some relief soon if you travel through the I-69 widening project.

SEE MORE: Highway construction on I-69 making progress in Fort Bend County

The project broke ground in 2014 between State Highway 99 in Sugar Land and Reading Road in Rosenberg. The goal of the project is to widen I-69 to four lanes in each direction and add an HOV lane and continuous frontage roads in each direction.

TxDOT says design and utility issues have pushed back the completion date for the highway, but all lanes should open in November and the entire project should be completed by January.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

RELATED: Widening of I-69 in Fort Bend County making progress as school year begins
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfort bend countyroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
Suspect plunges stolen U-Haul truck into pond, deputies say
Tropical Storm Dorian could hit Florida as hurricane
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Houston Idol 2019: Winners could get Silver Tickets!
WATCH LIVE: Astros' surprise United customers, employees
Some rain and heat relief this week
Show More
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
College Board to replace SAT 'adversity score' on admissions test
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Parents brace for possible re-zoning battles as districts grow
J.J. Watt offers a chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
More TOP STORIES News