Lane closures planned on three major roadway this weekend | Here's what to know

Plan ahead for these major closures this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to the Galleria area to do some shopping this weekend, you may want to avoid the ramps near the Southwest Freeway and the 610 West Loop.

I-69 Southwest Ramps
The northbound connector ramps to 610 West Loop will be shutdown starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to Holmes will be shut down all weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

IH-610 South Loop
All eastbound and westbound lanes from Scott to Almeda will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

SH-225
The eastbound connector ramp to IH-610 East Loop will be shut down continuously starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

IH-10 Katy Freeway
All westbound lanes from Mason to the Grand Parkway will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
