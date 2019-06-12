Gas leak closes Spring Cypress at Huffmeister in Cypress

HCSO deputies are on scene of a gas leak at the intersection of Spring Cypress and Huffmeister. The intersection is closed indefinitely — please seek alternative routes heading home. No reported injuries at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/n2qR4MiHFS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 12, 2019

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- If you travel through the intersection of Spring Cypress and Huffmeister, you might hit some delays.A gas leak has prompted sheriff's deputies to shut down the intersection in northwest Harris County.We do not know how long the intersection will be closed, but you should plan on taking alternate routes.