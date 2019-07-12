Traffic

Weekend freeway construction could make traffic worse for some neighborhood drivers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in the Galleria area will endure major construction closures along the I-610 West Loop for the next two weekends.

The extensive shutdowns will likely push traffic congestion into surrounding southwest Houston neighborhoods.

TxDOT says the closures are necessary to hang steel beams as part of the METRO dedicated elevated bus lane.

WEST LOOP
I-610 southbound
Total Closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak Road
Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to July 15 at 5 a.m.
Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10.

I-610 northbound
2 inside lanes: S Post Oak Road to Woodway
Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to July 15 at 5 a.m.
Alternate routes: Chimney Rock, T.C. Jester, Hempstead

RAMPS CLOSED
US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SB
Total Closure: Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to July 15 at 5 a.m.

GULF FREEWAY
I-45 Northbound
3 outside lanes: I-610 South Loop to Woodridge
Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 15 at 5 a.m.

SOUTH BELTWAY 8 AT SH-288
BW-8 Eastbound
Total Closure: Scott to Wayside
Friday, July 12 at 10 p.m. to Monday, July 15 at 5 a.m.

