Weekend freeway construction could make traffic worse for some neighborhood drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in the Galleria area will endure major construction closures along the I-610 West Loop for the next two weekends.The extensive shutdowns will likely push traffic congestion into surrounding southwest Houston neighborhoods.TxDOT says the closures are necessary to hang steel beams as part of the METRO dedicated elevated bus lane.I-610 southboundTotal Closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak RoadFriday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to July 15 at 5 a.m.Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10.I-610 northbound2 inside lanes: S Post Oak Road to WoodwayFriday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to July 15 at 5 a.m.Alternate routes: Chimney Rock, T.C. Jester, HempsteadUS-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SBTotal Closure: Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to July 15 at 5 a.m.I-45 Northbound3 outside lanes: I-610 South Loop to WoodridgeFriday, July 12 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 15 at 5 a.m.BW-8 EastboundTotal Closure: Scott to WaysideFriday, July 12 at 10 p.m. to Monday, July 15 at 5 a.m.