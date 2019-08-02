Freeway closures could mean traffic delays for Astros fans

TxDOT has two major closures planned which will have the greatest impact Friday night through midday Saturday, especially for those with plans in downtown Houston.
Astros fans leaving Minute Maid Park on Friday night should plan to leave downtown Houston via I-10 or northbound on the Eastex or North freeway.
The Southwest Freeway is closing southbound at the West Loop all weekend, and SH-288 will close northbound and southbound at the South Loop, Friday night through midday Saturday.
Drivers on Houston's southwest side near the Galleria, West University and Bellaire can expect significant delays this weekend, as construction crews close the Southwest Freeway outbound at the West Loop.
TxDOT continues its work at the busy interchange, closing the southbound lanes this weekend as crews conduct foundation work for one of the new connector ramps.
While TxDOT says police officers will be onsite to help with traffic control, expect delays. The closure will detour all US-59 southbound traffic to the IH-610 West Loop from Friday, August 2 at 9 p.m. to Monday, August 5 at 5 a.m.
The seven-year construction project has a goal of widening the connector ramps at that interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.
Closure details and detours:
SH-288 at the South Loop
Total closure: Northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to Holmes
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Traffic will be detoured to IH-610 and will have to U-turn and continue on SH-288. Almeda is another alternate route.
I-45 Gulf at the South Loop
Total Closure
Nightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. through Saturday, August 31
South BW-8
Total closure: Westbound from Telephone to Scott
Friday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Frontage road
Katy Freeway
Closure: Two alternate lanes westbound from Eldridge Pkwy to Wilcrest
Nightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., through Monday, August 5
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!