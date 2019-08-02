Freeway closures could mean traffic delays for Astros fans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5437817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Plan ahead for traffic near Minute Maid Park this tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers! Start planning now to avoid major backups inside the Loop this weekend.TxDOT has two major closures planned which will have the greatest impact Friday night through midday Saturday, especially for those with plans in downtown Houston.Astros fans leaving Minute Maid Park on Friday night should plan to leave downtown Houston via I-10 or northbound on the Eastex or North freeway.The Southwest Freeway is closing southbound at the West Loop all weekend, and SH-288 will close northbound and southbound at the South Loop, Friday night through midday Saturday.Drivers on Houston's southwest side near the Galleria, West University and Bellaire can expect significant delays this weekend, as construction crews close the Southwest Freeway outbound at the West Loop.TxDOT continues its work at the busy interchange, closing the southbound lanes this weekend as crews conduct foundation work for one of the new connector ramps.While TxDOT says police officers will be onsite to help with traffic control, expect delays. The closure will detour all US-59 southbound traffic to the IH-610 West Loop from Friday, August 2 at 9 p.m. to Monday, August 5 at 5 a.m.The seven-year construction project has a goal of widening the connector ramps at that interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.Total closure: Northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to HolmesFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Traffic will be detoured to IH-610 and will have to U-turn and continue on SH-288. Almeda is another alternate route.Total ClosureNightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. through Saturday, August 31Total closure: Westbound from Telephone to ScottFriday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Frontage roadClosure: Two alternate lanes westbound from Eldridge Pkwy to WilcrestNightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., through Monday, August 5