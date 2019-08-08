Freeway closures could cause major traffic delays this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers! Start planning now to avoid major backups inside the Loop this weekend.TxDOT has two major closures planned which will have the greatest impact Friday night through midday Saturday, especially for those with plans in downtown Houston.All southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest from Weslayan to Chimney Rock will be closed beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 12 at 5 a.m.On Thursday from 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., there will be a total closure of IH-610 West Loop southbound at the Post Oak exit ramp. Traffic will be forced off at Post Oak and can reenter at the next entrance ramp. The east and westbound IH-10 connector ramps will also be closed.Drivers on Houston's southwest side near the Galleria, West University and Bellaire can expect significant delays this weekend, as construction crews close the Southwest Freeway outbound at the West Loop.TxDOT continues its work at the busy interchange, closing the southbound lanes this weekend as crews conduct foundation work for one of the new connector ramps.While TxDOT says police officers will be onsite to help with traffic control, expect delays.The seven-year construction project has a goal of widening the connector ramps at that interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.Total closure: Southbound lanes from from Weslayan to Chimney RockFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Total closureThursday at 9 p.m. - Friday at 5 a.m.