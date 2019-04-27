Traffic

Free weekend rides this summer on I-45 North Freeway HOV Lane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your drive into downtown Houston on the weekends will be a little easier this summer, if you're coming from The Woodlands.

METRO Houston will open the I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lanes to inbound traffic on Saturdays and Sundays starting in May. The move is meant to ease congestion for those of you headed to Astros games, a show in the Theatre District, or any downtown activities.

The summer program, providing free trips on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, begins Saturday, May 4 and lasts through July 28. Each Saturday and Sunday, the I-45 HOV lane will be open, inbound only, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each weekend day.

There is no minimum occupancy required. However, towed trailers and trucks over one-ton are not allowed.

