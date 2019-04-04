Free 'Tow and Go' program helping thousands monthly

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Across Houston area highways, drivers are receiving free tows when they run into trouble on our congested highways
Lizbeth Cervantes and her mother, Miriam, for example, were on their way to a doctor's appointment.
"Our truck didn't want to brake, and my mom got scared, and she pulled over to the side, and smoke started coming out and everything," Lizbeth recalled.
We told you about the Tow and Go program when it launched last summer, and program representative David Fink tells us thousands of drivers a month are receiving assistance.
"Safety first. We're trying to get the citizen off the roadway," said Fink. "We try to quickly remove that (car) so we can reduce congestion, which also reduces accidents."
We joined Tow and Go operator Rico Luna on the road. He says drivers sometimes find it difficult to believe that the tow really won't cost them.
"It is free for them. We're not charging them anything," Luna assured.
In Lizbeth's case, a friend showed up to help, but roadside repairs are dangerous. Tow and Go says studies show the chance of a secondary wreck increases three percent for every minute a car is disabled on the freeway. Tow and Go operators wear an identification badge and tow you to a safe location at the next exit. If you have another towing service on the way, like AAA, you can have them meet you at that safe location.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council manages the Tow and Go program, and those free tows are paid for through federal and state funding.
Keep this number in your cell to contact Tow and Go in an emergency: 713-881-3333. For more information on which highways are covered, check out the program website: towandgo.com.
