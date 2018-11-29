As you're spending time on the roads running errands and visiting family and friends, did you know that a local agency provides free roadside assistance?The Harris County Toll Road Authority's Incident Response Team can rescue you if you have car trouble.The team is available to assist seven days a week. They can help change your tire if you get a flat, jump your car if your battery is dead, or tow you to a safe location.The service is completely free of charge.If you are looking for the number to call, it's right on the back of your EZ Tag sticker -- 281-584-7500.