HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As you're spending time on the roads running errands and visiting family and friends, did you know that a local agency provides free roadside assistance?
The Harris County Toll Road Authority's Incident Response Team can rescue you if you have car trouble.
The team is available to assist seven days a week. They can help change your tire if you get a flat, jump your car if your battery is dead, or tow you to a safe location.
The service is completely free of charge.
If you are looking for the number to call, it's right on the back of your EZ Tag sticker -- 281-584-7500.
