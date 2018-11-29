TRAFFIC

Free roadside assistance for drivers in trouble on Harris County roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Free roadside assistance available to drivers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As you're spending time on the roads running errands and visiting family and friends, did you know that a local agency provides free roadside assistance?

The Harris County Toll Road Authority's Incident Response Team can rescue you if you have car trouble.

The team is available to assist seven days a week. They can help change your tire if you get a flat, jump your car if your battery is dead, or tow you to a safe location.

The service is completely free of charge.

If you are looking for the number to call, it's right on the back of your EZ Tag sticker -- 281-584-7500.

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad safetysafetydrivertoll roadHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Garbage truck dumps load of trash on road because of fire
At least 3 vehicles involved in major wreck near school
Multiple wrecks cause massive delays on East Loop
ABC13 crew captures driver going wrong way on I-45 northbound
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
Michael Cohen expected to plead guilty in NYC federal court
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Tragic: Grizzly bear kills woman and 10-month-old baby in Canada
HPD investigates after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Show More
Bride says she was groped by Sandals butler on wedding day
The 60: Stories you need to know
Woman pulls knife on man who complained about her loud fart
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Suspects arrested in store robbery connected to multiple crimes
More News