MISSOURI CITY, Texas --If you live in Missouri City, you can now take a new public transportation service.
This community connector service launched on Aug. 26 and is provided to the city by Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, spanning the north side of the city at Fondren Road and south to Hwy. 6, Assistant City Manager Scott Elmer said.
It provides public transportation within city limits as well as connecting to existing Park & Ride METRO facilities that serve the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston destinations.
The MCTX community connector provides on-demand curb to destination service, seven days a week between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.
You can be picked up anywhere within city limits as long as you call the reservation hotline at 713-739-3823 to schedule your trip.
You need to give the representative the following information:
1. Requested pick-up time
2. Your location within the zone
3. Your destination within the zone
It costs $1.25 each way.
Pick ups are scheduled at two hubs: the Walmart on Highway 6 and the Missouri City Park and Ride on Fondren.
