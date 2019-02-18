TRAFFIC

Hurricane Harvey leaves FM 787 needing replacement, TxDOT says

Recent rainy weather and the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey have shifted the river's course, leaving the road in need of replacement.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Our region continues to deal with the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey, including our river bridges and nearby roads, specifically FM 787 over the Trinity River.

TxDOT says it's been able to keep the roadway safe for drivers since it was damaged during Harvey, and additionally during recent rainy weather, but that the river is actually changing course.

TxDOT says the river bridge will eventually need replacement, and it's a job that will require new funding. Officials continue to study the river changes and monitor the road for safety.

In Fort Bend County, drivers are also dealing with the same challenges.

The Brazos River Turnaround under the Southwest Freeway southbound is still closed due to soil erosion, with no date set for reopening.

