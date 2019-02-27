CONSTRUCTION

FM 646 bridge demolition begins Friday at Gulf Freeway

I-45/FM-646 project to affect traffic heading to Galveston

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
League City and the surrounding communities along I-45 near FM 646 are about to endure a major construction project. From banks to grocery stores, there are a multitude of businesses, large and small, at the intersection of FM 646 and I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Now, drivers and businesses will have a huge traffic tie-up to deal with for the next six months.

"I was a little upset, frightened by it, because we don't want it to affect business," said Loredana Bertolotti, of nearby Bada Bing restaurant.

TxDOT is demolishing the FM 646 bridge over the Gulf Freeway in order to widen the highway and route FM 646 under the mainlanes.

"There's significant growth in this area, but not just in this particular area - east of here, west of here, and south of here," said Danny Perez of TxDOT.

TxDOT says I-45 must be widened as an evacuation route, and it will ease congestion to have FM 646 flow under I-45. During the FM 646 closure, drivers will have to turn on the feeder road and U-turn in order to reach the other side of I-45. Travelers through the area are bracing for backups.

"It's gonna be tough," said driver Henry Gomez. "I-45 is one of the main corridors, one of the main tourist lines of Galveston County."

The bridge closes for demolition on Friday, March 1 at 9 p.m.

