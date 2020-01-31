Traffic

Flipped garbage truck blocks northbound lanes of East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A garbage truck that flipped on its side has blocked the northbound lanes of the East 610 Loop in northeast Houston.

Houston police said the heavy truck accident happened Friday afternoon on the Loop at McCarty.

The three left lanes were blocked, and police advised motorists to expect delays.

There was no immediate word of injuries.



