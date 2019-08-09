Traffic

Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight

A flight attendant who appeared to be drunk on a flight from Chicago to South Bend has been fired.

Video appears to show the sole flight attendant passed out, and a passenger said her speech was slurred and she was bumping into things.

SEE MORE: Passenger films Southwest Airlines flight attendant inside overhead bin
Two uniformed officers met her at the gate in South Bend.

That United Express flight was operated by Air Wisconsin who has since said she no longer works for them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoisu.s. & worldflight attendantcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman saved teen boy whose 3 siblings drowned in La Porte
Man armed with AR-15 kills 2 in rush hour traffic: police
Families on edge after 2 killed in Houston freeway shooting
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash
Show More
Texans comeback effort falls short in 28-26 loss to Packers
Digital Deal of the Day
Arizona Iced Tea maker to launch cannabis-infused products
Dior selling $150 reusable straw set, $600 candle for home
Vodka made in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone coming soon
More TOP STORIES News