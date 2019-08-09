A flight attendant who appeared to be drunk on a flight from Chicago to South Bend has been fired.
Video appears to show the sole flight attendant passed out, and a passenger said her speech was slurred and she was bumping into things.
SEE MORE: Passenger films Southwest Airlines flight attendant inside overhead bin
Two uniformed officers met her at the gate in South Bend.
That United Express flight was operated by Air Wisconsin who has since said she no longer works for them.
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More