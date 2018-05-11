TRAFFIC

Fiery wreck blocks I-10 eastbound near Woods

EMBED </>More Videos

I-10 eastbound wreck causing major backup near Woods. The backup stretches for about a mile. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There is a major traffic backup on I-10 eastbound near Woods, due to a wreck involving two trucks. A fire also was associated with the wreck. That fire is now out.

The accident scene is located in Waller County.

According to ABC13 traffic anchor Katherine Whaley one far left lane is squeezing by the scene.

Whaley advises if you are coming into Houston from Waller County, you should take Highway 90 as an alternate route.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentI-10trafficWaller County
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News