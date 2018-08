Father's Day weekend freeway closures to watch

If you are planning to hit the road to visit dad this Father's Day weekend, there are a few total closures that could affect your ride.The Gulf Freeway will be shut down from Woodridge to the 610 South Loop southbound, from Saturday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route, take Telephone Road.Additionally, TxDOT is reporting two closures along SH-288. The northbound lanes form Hughes Ranch Road to FM-2234/McHard in Pearland will be blocked off from Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at noon. The northbound and southbound lanes of SH-288 will be blocked off at 610 overnight Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Two lanes of US-290 will be shut down westbound from Mason to Bauer, nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from Friday to Monday. The contractor may decide to make the closure continuous from 9 p.m. Friday, June 15, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 18, so that's something you'll want to watch out for.The South Loop will be blocked off eastbound and westbound from FM-521/Almeda Rd to Scott Street overnight from 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday.With rainy weather in the forecast, these closures may be postponed or cancelled.Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.