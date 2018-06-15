Father's Day weekend freeway closures to watch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are planning to hit the road to visit dad this Father's Day weekend, there are a few total closures that could affect your ride.
The Gulf Freeway will be shut down from Woodridge to the 610 South Loop southbound, from Saturday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route, take Telephone Road.
Additionally, TxDOT is reporting two closures along SH-288. The northbound lanes form Hughes Ranch Road to FM-2234/McHard in Pearland will be blocked off from Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at noon. The northbound and southbound lanes of SH-288 will be blocked off at 610 overnight Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes of US-290 will be shut down westbound from Mason to Bauer, nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from Friday to Monday. The contractor may decide to make the closure continuous from 9 p.m. Friday, June 15, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 18, so that's something you'll want to watch out for.
The South Loop will be blocked off eastbound and westbound from FM-521/Almeda Rd to Scott Street overnight from 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
With rainy weather in the forecast, these closures may be postponed or cancelled.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!