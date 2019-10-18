Traffic

Fatal accident at north Beltway 8 and JFK leaves all lanes of traffic blocked

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident on Houston's northside has left morning traffic at a standstill.

All lanes are blocked after a fatal accident on north Beltway 8 eastbound at JFK. Details on the victims are not yet available.

SkyEye video from the scene shows three badly damaged vehicles across the tollway, including one upside down.

ABC13's Elissa Rivas recommends taking Aldine Bender to Bush Intercontinental Airport until the traffic clears.
