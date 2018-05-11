TRAFFIC

Expect traffic delays at these 3 locations around Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Katherine Whaley has the weekend road repairs you need to know about.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect delays at three different locations in the Houston area due to emergency road repairs.

The southbound exit from Beltway 8 East to I-10 East is blocked off due to shifting pavement. Traffic will be forced to continue on Beltway 8 East, or take US-90 to I-10.

Business 90 is blocked off from FM 526 to South Lake Houston Parkway in both directions for bridge repair at a gully just east of South Lake Houston Parkway. The closure will be in place for one to two months.

Additionally, one lane of the I-45 North Freeway Southbound ramp to McKinney is blocked. The bridge was struck from underneath a few weeks ago by an over-height load.

As a precaution, TxDOT is keeping the lane closed until they can get a contractor in place to repair the damaged beam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad repairconstructionroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News