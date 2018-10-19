TRAFFIC

Expect to see major closures on US-59 and 610 this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this weekend, make sure you pay attention to these closures.

US-59

All southbound lanes will be blocked from I-45 Gulf Freeway to SH-288 starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the SH-288 ramp southbound.

610 West Loop

Three northbound lanes from West 18th Street to West TC Jester will be blocked off starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

US-290

All westbound lanes from FM-529 to the Eldridge entrance will be blocked from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, use the FM-529 exit and continue on the westbound frontage road until you can re-enter the main lanes on Eldridge.

METRO Rail Red Line

Friday- the northbound track will be closed between Wheeler and the Downtown Transit Center starting at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday- the northbound and southbound line will be blocked from the TMC transit center to Northline.

Sunday- the northbound track will be closed between the Wheeler and the Downtown Transit Center until 7 p.m.

METRO Green and Purple Line

On Saturday, the line will be closed between the theater district and EADO stations until 5 p.m.

Shuttles will be provided, or a METRO staff will be on hand to direct riders to an alternate platform.
