Expect major closures on US-59 and 288 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling for Father's Day weekend, you may want to plan ahead for some major closures.

US-59

Two southbound lanes from Weslayan to Chimney Rock will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

After the weekend, one lane will remain closed until early 2020.

SH-288

All northbound and southbound lanes at 610 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take Almeda or Scott.

US-290

Three westbound lanes from Eldridge to Barker Cypress will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-45 North in Walker County

All northbound and southbound lanes closed at SH-19 starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take SH-75.

