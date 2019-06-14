Expect major closures on US-59 and 288 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling for Father's Day weekend, you may want to plan ahead for some major closures.Two southbound lanes from Weslayan to Chimney Rock will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.After the weekend, one lane will remain closed until early 2020.All northbound and southbound lanes at 610 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take Almeda or Scott.Three westbound lanes from Eldridge to Barker Cypress will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound and southbound lanes closed at SH-19 starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take SH-75.