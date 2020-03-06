Drivers, plan ahead: Expect delays in Pearland and downtown Houston this weekend

Traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hitting the road this weekend? Make sure you plan ahead for these road closures.

FM 518 in Pearland:
2 lanes blocked at SH-288
9:00 p.m. Friday - 5:00 a.m. Monday
Alternate route: Detour to McHard Road

IH-45 Gulf Freeway near downtown:
Total closure: Southbound lanes from Dallas St. to US-59 and southbound ramp to US-59 northbound
Starting Saturday from 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Alternate route: SH-288 southbound to IH-610 eastbound

IH-610 West Loop:
Total closure: Northbound and southbound connector ramp to US-59 southbound
Starting Saturday from 5:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Alternate route: US-59 northbound, exit Weslayan

