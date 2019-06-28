Emergency roadwork caused delays on Katy Fwy near Mason Rd.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, three left westbound lanes were closed and the HOV lane was shifted onto the left shoulder.
It was initially reported to last until 5 a.m. Friday, but it lasted several hours more.
Drivers experienced traffic delays and were urged to drive with caution.
