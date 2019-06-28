Emergency roadwork caused delays on Katy Fwy near Mason Rd.

We will be doing an emergency repair on I-10 at Mason. Three left lanes will be closed and we’re shifting the HOV lane to the left shoulder until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. Please drive cautiously through the construction zone. pic.twitter.com/KkY5nCCayI — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 27, 2019

Emergency roadwork on Katy Freeway at Mason caused a traffic nightmare Thursday delays for most of the early morning on Friday.According to the Texas Department of Transportation, three left westbound lanes were closed and the HOV lane was shifted onto the left shoulder.It was initially reported to last until 5 a.m. Friday, but it lasted several hours more.Drivers experienced traffic delays and were urged to drive with caution.