ROAD REPAIR

Emergency road repair project in northeast Houston almost finished

Emergency road repair project in northeast Houston almost finished. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of drivers in northeast Houston are suffering through the emergency closure of Old Beaumont Highway near East Beltway 8 since the beginning of May.

Normal erosion beneath the bridge was made worse by heavy rains in the last year, like those during Hurricane Harvey. So TxDOT made the decision to close Business-90 between C.E. King Parkway and Beltway 8 in order to repair it.

TxDOT says construction crews are making progress on the emergency project and it should re-open by the end of the month, or maybe early August.

Between 12,000 and 13,000 drivers use this stretch of Old Beaumont Highway every day.
