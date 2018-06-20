TRAFFIC

Emergency repairs on Eastex Freeway after Harvey finishing ahead of schedule

If you travel over the San Jacinto Bridge, we've got good news for you.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Commuters near Humble and Kingwood will soon have a much easier drive on the Eastex Freeway over the San Jacinto River.

The southbound bridge has been closed since this spring when TxDOT announced major repairs were necessary to the bridge's foundation following Hurricane Harvey.

Southbound drivers have been funneled to the northbound bridge causing major congestion in both directions. Two more weekends of major closures are scheduled to return the Eastex bridge mainlanes to normal operation.

Major weekend closures from Friday night, June 22 to Monday morning, June 25 should reopen the southbound lanes. The next weekend, major closures are planned to restore the northbound mainlanes.

The two weekends of closures are required to reconfigure the lanes.

This project was originally scheduled for completion in mid-August, but TxDOT stated in a news release that "the contractor, Webber, LLC Construction, worked feverishly to get it done sooner."

Here are the closures for which we currently have information. We'll continue to update closure information here at ABC13.com

Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m. - Monday, June 25, 5 a.m.
Eastex Fwy southbound between FM 1314 to FM 1960, multiple lanes closed. At least one lane should remain open.

Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m.
Eastex Fwy southbound exit ramp to Sorters McClellan Rd./Townsen, total closure. Detour southbound on the mainlanes to the exit ramp to Will Clayton and U-turn.

Eastex southbound entrance ramp from Sorters McClellan Rd., total closure. Detour southbound on the frontage road to the entrance ramp from Townsen.

