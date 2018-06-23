An Eastex Freeway exit ramp remains closed nearly five hours after an 18-wheeler overturned.Delays are expected near the US-59 Eastex Freeway northbound exit ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway.According to Houston police, a call about the overturned truck came in just after 10 a.m. Saturday.Two heavy-duty wrecker trucks were sent to the scene to turn the truck right side up. But now, TxDOT crews have to check for road damage to make sure it's safe.We do not know what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.The exit ramp will remain closed for the foreseeable future. We'll let you know when it reopens.