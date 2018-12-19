TRAFFIC

3 southbound lanes closed on 610 East Loop due to bridge repair

Repairs on the Houston Ship Channel Bridge are causing gridlock for drivers on the East Loop.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy delays have plagued rush hour drivers on the 610 East Loop Houston Ship Channel Bridge, and more delays are expected as crews work to assess deterioration on the bridge.

Three southbound lanes of the East Loop between Port of Houston and Manchester are currently closed and will now likely remain blocked through the end of the week.

Officials had hoped to have the repairs completed and all lanes open by Tuesday afternoon.

But the dense fog and weather conditions delayed work.

Workers in downtown Houston skyscrapers capture amazing views of the fog.



TxDOT officials say they found corrosion on a localized portion of the bridge during a routine inspection on Saturday, making the repairs necessary.

Crews are limiting the load on the bridge by restricting traffic to just two lanes.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-610 East Loop should detour to I-10 west to I-69 south to I-45 south to get back to I-610 southbound.

Drivers can also take Highway 90 southbound to I-45, or I-10 eastbound to Federal southbound and to SH-225 westbound.

Live traffic map
