UPDATE: Two men are confirmed deceased from this evening’s crash on Beltway 8 near Wallisville Rd. Investigators remain on the scene. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 8, 2018

Both directions of the Sam Houston Tollway at Wallisville Road are shut down Friday evening after a deadly crash in the midst of heavy storms.Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.Authorities are not sure how many vehicles were involved.Two men died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.The closure stretches from Highway 90 to Woodforest.