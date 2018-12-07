FATAL CRASH

East Beltway 8 shut down in both directions after double fatal crash

Both directions of Beltway 8 closed after rain-soaked crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Both directions of the Sam Houston Tollway at Wallisville Road are shut down Friday evening after a deadly crash in the midst of heavy storms.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Authorities are not sure how many vehicles were involved.

Two men died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The closure stretches from Highway 90 to Woodforest.

