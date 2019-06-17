Asleep at the wheel? Drivers admit to alarming behaviors, study shows

According to DriversEd.com:
- 20 percent of drivers admit to falling asleep behind the wheel.
- 71 percent admit to driving while drowsy.
- 89 percent of people admit to speeding.
- 40 percent admit they have road rage.
- 31 percent admit to checking their phone or other distracted driving behaviors.
- 24 percent admit to driving while drunk.
For each of these behaviors, there are solutions. Get a designated driver, get more sleep, and give yourself more time so you don't have to speed.
