Asleep at the wheel? Drivers admit to alarming behaviors, study shows

By
A new study reveals drivers admit to some bad habits that are downright dangerous.

According to DriversEd.com:

  • 20 percent of drivers admit to falling asleep behind the wheel.
  • 71 percent admit to driving while drowsy.
  • 89 percent of people admit to speeding.
  • 40 percent admit they have road rage.
  • 31 percent admit to checking their phone or other distracted driving behaviors.
  • 24 percent admit to driving while drunk.


For each of these behaviors, there are solutions. Get a designated driver, get more sleep, and give yourself more time so you don't have to speed.

8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

Eight ways to avoid road rage


Drowsy driving crashes 8 times higher than federal estimates in AAA study
Alarming new numbers released Thursday suggest drowsy driving is a much bigger problem than previously thought.

