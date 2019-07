Asleep at the wheel? Drivers admit to alarming behaviors, study shows

20 percent of drivers admit to falling asleep behind the wheel.

71 percent admit to driving while drowsy.

89 percent of people admit to speeding.

40 percent admit they have road rage.

31 percent admit to checking their phone or other distracted driving behaviors.

24 percent admit to driving while drunk.

A new study reveals drivers admit to some bad habits that are downright dangerous.According to DriversEd.com: For each of these behaviors, there are solutions. Get a designated driver, get more sleep, and give yourself more time so you don't have to speed.