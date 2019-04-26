Traffic

Driver killed in crash involving 2 big rigs on I-10 WB at Pederson in Waller County

One person was killed in a crash involving two 18-wheelers Friday morning in Waller County.

Around 2:27 a.m., a driver in the first 18-wheeler was heading westbound on I-10 at Pederson when his trailer disconnected.

The driver of the second 18-wheeler was traveling behind him and crashed into the loose trailer. The driver who crashed, a 59-year-old man from Nevada, died at the scene.

His passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital.

The first driver and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were not injured. They are both from Texas.

No charges have been filed.

The freeway was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
