One person was killed in a crash involving two 18-wheelers Friday morning in Waller County.
Around 2:27 a.m., a driver in the first 18-wheeler was heading westbound on I-10 at Pederson when his trailer disconnected.
The driver of the second 18-wheeler was traveling behind him and crashed into the loose trailer. The driver who crashed, a 59-year-old man from Nevada, died at the scene.
His passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital.
The first driver and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were not injured. They are both from Texas.
No charges have been filed.
The freeway was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
Driver killed in crash involving 2 big rigs on I-10 WB at Pederson in Waller County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News