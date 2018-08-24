Drivers heading to the Galleria area, southwest Houston and downtown should definitely plan to avoid the closures happening this weekend on Highway 59.The northbound connector ramps to 610 West Loop will be shutdown starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to Holmes will be shut down all weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All eastbound and westbound lanes from Scott to Almeda will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.The eastbound connector ramp to IH-610 East Loop will be shut down continuously starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.All westbound lanes from Mason to the Grand Parkway will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.