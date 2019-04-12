Traffic

'Distracted driver' flips BMW after slamming into truck

A camera on the back of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle captured the terrifying moment an apparent distracted driver crashed and flipped over.

The video showed the black BMW slam into the rear-end of the truck before ricocheting into the highway divider and flipping over.

The incident occurred on the Taconic State Parkway on March 24 and was shared via the @NYSDOT Twitter handle and Storyful.
NYSDOT took to social media to caution drivers about the dangers of distracted driving following the horrific crash.

"Distracted driving is dangerous," they tweeted.

NYSDOT did not give any information on the driver's condition.

The collision caused significant damage to the BMW.
